'Truly compassionate soul': Motorcyclist killed in a SH1 crash remembered

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on State Highway 1 is being remembered as a "truly compassionate soul".

Stephen Burton, 65, died after colliding with a car on SH1 near Allanton, south of Dunedin, on Tuesday.

Mr Burton was a "truly compassionate soul", who put in many voluntary hours at Ross Home in Dunedin, and worked as a school bus driver for children needing special care, his death notice said.

He also had a passion for singing and was part of many groups and choirs, the notice said.

Mr Burton provided "devoted care" to his parents Fred and Raylene Burton until they died, something that "testifies to his compassionate approach to all life".

He is survived by his brother Peter Burton, sister-in-law Margaret Burton, nephew Jack and his partner Annabel.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz