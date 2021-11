PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A truck driver had a bad day at the office yesterday when the vehicle he was driving became wedged on one of Dunedin’s tightest streets.

A police spokeswoman said the truck and trailer unit became stuck on a hairpin bend in Lancefield St about 12.30pm.

Residents who spoke to the driver said he told them he was following his GPS when he got stuck.

The road reopened about 5pm.