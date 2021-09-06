TVNZ camera operator pushed to the ground during live cross

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
TVNZ has confirmed that its camera operator is doing well after being pushed to the ground during a live cross.
The station says both the 1 NEWS cameraman and a member of the public were knocked over during an interview with the Covid-19 modelling specialist Shaun Hendy.
Hendy told The Spinoff a young man "came around from behind me and barrelled into the camera and another woman" then fled.
He said there was no reason to think it was a targetted event.
TVNZ says police are at the scene and the camera man has been attended to by ambulance staff.