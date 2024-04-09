TVNZ staff set to hear final decision on job cuts

Photo: RNZ

TVNZ staff will learn today if they get to keep their jobs, and viewers will find out if some of their favourite shows will still be on air after proposed cost-saving measures.

Last month, the state broadcaster suggested cutting up to 68 positions and four programmes, including long-running news and current affairs programme Sunday and consumer rights show Fair Go, which began screening in 1977.

E tu negotiation specialist Michael Wood confirmed that management would meet with staff to announce its final decisions after a consultation period.

"So it's a challenging day for staff at TVNZ coming up, but they and we remain determined that we'll continue fighting to save our stories so we continue to have good quality news and current affairs at TVNZ."

He did not want to speculate on what management would say, but staff had worked "really hard" to come up with some counter proposals.

No one was denying it was a challenging environment for TVNZ, however, staff had worked in teams to come up with some fresh ideas to avoid programmes being axed and jobs ending.

Wood said it wouldn't be helpful to make public the details of what staff had suggested.

"Broadly speaking, staff at all of these shows have worked hard to develop proposals to retain that news and current affairs capacity ... to find some ways that perhaps some of these shows perhaps could be done a bit differently."

Staff were willing to meet the challenges of helping TVNZ generate more revenue but wanted more say "and genuine engagement."

"Because to be honest just cutting news and current affairs now isn't going to solve TVNZ's underlying revenue challenges."

Many viewers were also supportive, he said.

"We've received huge support from thousands of New Zealanders for the 'Save Our Stories' campaign ....Kiwis want to keep these iconic shows ...we really hope TVNZ listens to that."

The union maintained TVNZ had not followed its legal obligations under the collective agreement with staff, and legal action was being considered if management did not have a change of mind over the job losses.

The meetings with staff would be taking place over the course of the day, he said.

Slimmed down news service at Newshub?

Newshub on channel Three could be thrown a lifeline to save it from total closedown in June, The New Zealand Herald is reporting.

Owner Warner Bros Discovery has been in confidential discussions with third parties, including rival media companies, about a potential new-look news service.

It will meet with staff on Wednesday to share the results of a five-week consultation period, following its announcement in February that it planned to close Newshub with the loss of up to 300 jobs.

It would still go ahead with closing its newsroom and paying redundancy to its staff and then pay another organisation to run a pared back news service that would include a 6pm TV bulletin, the Herald reported.