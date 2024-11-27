Two airlifted to hospital after van rolls

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been airlifted to hospital and several others are also injured after a crash on State Highway 94 between Milford and Te Anau earlier today.
Police were alerted after a van rolled on the highway near Deer Flat just before midday.
In an update just before 3pm police advised that two people had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital – one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.
"Several other people have been taken to a nearby medical centre with minor to moderate injuries."
The highway was closed for a time but the southbound lane reopened with stop-go management in place shortly before 3pm.
NZ Transport Agency/ Waka Kotahi said the road would be fully opened as soon as possible, and in the meantime urged motorists to take care.