Two airlifted to hospital after van rolls

Two people have been airlifted to hospital and several others are also injured after a crash on State Highway 94 between Milford and Te Anau earlier today.

Police were alerted after a van rolled on the highway near Deer Flat just before midday.

In an update just before 3pm police advised that two people had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital – one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.

"Several other people have been taken to a nearby medical centre with minor to moderate injuries."

The highway was closed for a time but the southbound lane reopened with stop-go management in place shortly before 3pm.

NZ Transport Agency/ Waka Kotahi said the road would be fully opened as soon as possible, and in the meantime urged motorists to take care.