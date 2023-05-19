Two arrested over teen road rage shooting

Armed police stand guard at the Z petrol station in Sandringham, Auckland after the shooting. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have arrested and charged two men aged in their 20s for the horrific road rage incident in which a teenage girl was shot in Mt Albert, Auckland.

A manhunt was under way after a 15-year-old girl was shot following a road rage incident on an Auckland motorway.

Police had been working to piece together the events of the late-night incident on Tuesday which ended when the vehicle with its rear window shattered by a bullet stopped at a St Lukes petrol station, its occupants seeking refuge after being pursued several kilometres.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend of Auckland City CIB said the two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested by detectives overnight and they were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“The men have been jointly charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

“The 25-year-old man has also been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.”

Friend said officers were continuing to make enquiries into Tuesday night’s incident and “we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result”.

The victim’s family had been informed of the progress in the investigation and were being provided continued support as they recovered from the ordeal, Friend said.

“It is pleasing to see the progress in this investigation so far, and we hope that news of arrests will bring some reassurance to the wider community.

“Police reiterate we have no tolerance for this sort of incident that unfolded on Tuesday night.”

Friend said he acknowledged the public’s response to their appeals this week.

“We continue to ask those with information to continue contacting Police.

“They can call our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230516/7840.”

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Yesterday police confirmed the hatchback Mazda Axela had been recovered from a Hillpark address.

“Pleasingly, I can confirm the vehicle of interest in this investigation - the grey Mazda Axela - has been located and recovered at this address,” Friend said.

Residents near the Hillpark address were not required to be evacuated during the search warrant last night, Friend said.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, however, the investigation is continuing.

“Police reassure the community that our investigation team is working to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account.”