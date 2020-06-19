Two arrests as armed officers storm house after officer shot dead

Armed police have stormed a house in West Auckland and arrested two men after an officer was shot dead today.

Shortly before 2.30pm police moved to the house on Rena Place in West Habour slowly behind their vehicle and then surrounded it.

A man living near Rena Place said armed police flew up Moire Rd and turned into Rena, some of them driving up over the grass.

One man was seen coming out of a house with his hands in the air.

He was arrested and a second man soon followed and was also arrested. The man said two women also came out from the house and we're seen talking to police.

Neighbours are standing in the street watching and builders are on a roof at a new build across the road..

Officer dies after two shot at

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the officer who died was a man who "dedicated his career to keeping us safe".

Two officers were shot in Massey today and member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive in Massey.

The New Zealand Herald understands one of the shot officers was calling for help. He could be heard yelling that he had been shot and was bleeding.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed this afternoon that one of the officers has died.

The other officer is seriously injured, while the member of the public who was struck by the car has minor injuries, he said.

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital. NZME understands one of the police officers has died. Photo: NZ Herald

"This is a shocking situation. It is the worst news that police and police officers' families can receive," Coster said.

"Our thoughts are with the officer's family and loved ones as well as the other officer and member of the public", he said.

It was devastating news and absolutely the worst thing for us to deal with, he said.

"This is a terrible day for. us. Thankfully we don't lose officers frequently."

The officers were not armed at the time.

"It's far too early to speak to what would have made a difference in this situation."

Coster would not say whether the officer was male or female until notifications were made.

"It appears as though this situation escalated quickly, if not immediately". There was no pursuit

Coster was on his way to Auckland to offer support.

There are eight schools currently on lockdown, Coster understood.

"This violence was directed at police," Coster said.

He did not believe the public needed to be concerned.

Armed police are responding to a serious incident in the West Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo: NZ Herald

Routine police stop

Coster said from the information he had it was a routine police stop and there was no indication it was going to be out of the ordinary

The offender fled the scene.

The attending officers were shot, he said.

While the search was underway, police would be armed, Coster said.

The police organisation is in a state of shock, he said.

The officer who was injured had leg injuries, Coster said.

"We are not in a position to identify the offender at this stage" but police were seeking a person.

"There's a heavy policy presence in West Auckland at the moment" with some schools closed and armed offenders units on standby

He was confident police had done what was necessary to keep the public safe.

"This is a dynamic situation and I'm sure it will change through the afternoon."

A large investigation team and the armed offenders squad.

It was believed two people were in the car. The weapon was described as long-barrelled.

He could not say whether the offenders were still in the vehicle.

Police sources have told the Herald everyone was devastated by the shooting.

"This is the worst nightmare ..." said one.

Another said "I feel sick, I feel shattered.... someone came to work today to save the lives of others and they are going home in a box."

"This will be the first plaque on the (remembrance) wall since 2009.

"We've got to find this (offender)."

Ardern on the officer's death

Ardern says the news of the Police officer's death was "devastating".

"To lose a Police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their Police whanau," she said.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was "heartbroken for the family and colleagues of the officer who has died today".

"We want all our Police officers to get home safely at the end of every working day. This is a tragic day for our Police family.

"We have another officer injured by gun fire and a member of the public has also been injured by a fleeing offender. Our thoughts are with them.

"I have spoken to the Commissioner of Police this morning to ensure that he and his senior commanders have all the resources they need to respond. Police will provide further updates as they are able to.

"The officers' families and colleagues also need all the support they can get. This will take a toll on them in the days and weeks ahead.

"I want to thank those who were first on the scene to help and acknowledge the health professionals who worked to treat the officers.

"In the history of New Zealand policing since 1890, 22 officers have been shot and killed on duty, most recently Senior Constable Len Snee in Napier in 2009. Since 2002, 15 officers have been wounded by firearms.

"Massey has a strong community spirit and this will be frightening for the locals caught up in this. I urge members of the public to follow instructions from Police and to keep themselves safe," said Nash.

Terrified witness describes seeing officer on ground

Elaine Taniela, who lives near Reynella Drive, was at home when she heard three distinctive sounds she now believes were gunshots.

"My dad was outside and heard them as well."

Graphic: NZ Herald

Taniela said her father's friend, who had been coming over to their house at the time, described harrowing scenes as he drove down Reynella Drive heading towards Triangle Rd.

"He was shaking telling us," she said.

"As he neared the first roundabout (near Gallony Avenue) he saw a cop on the ground.

"He said it looked like he was having a seizure. He was shaking."

Taniela said her father's friend immediately stopped his car and tried to get out of the car.

"He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him - telling to carry on driving."

As the man then got back into his car and drove off, he saw a second police officer "hunched over" another person he believed was also a police officer.

Massey High School and Don Buck Primary School are in lockdown.

Local residents report seeing at least eight police cars in the area and armed officers.

Residents heard loud bangs from near Reynella Drive in Massey. Roads in the area are closed. They also heard police say over a loudspeaker that they have a house surrounded.

St John confirmed they have several ambulance units at the scene in Massey - after being called to "an incident" about 10.40am.

Two ambulances have been called there, as have two rapid response units and a manager - the latter a highly qualified paramedic unit usually only called out to serious incidents.

A woman at the St Paul's Catholic Church on Waimumu Rd said about 11.15am that she had seen two police cars zooming down towards Don Buck Road a few minutes earlier.

"We were wondering what was happening," she said.

A police helicopter is also now hovering above the area.