Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Two 'beautiful, shining lights': Women killed in Waihola crash named

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Two women were killed in a crash near Waihola on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Two women were killed in a crash near Waihola on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    Friends say there are two fewer "beautiful, shining lights in this world’’ after a horror crash killed two mothers in Waihola at the weekend.

    The two women were killed and three others were injured, two critically and one seriously, in the head-on crash just south of Waihola on Saturday morning.

    A Givealittle page has been set up by close friends of the victims, named as 22-year-old Charlene Hong Hue Phuong and Fay Lesley Leota.

    Charlene was described as a ‘‘a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter,’’ and ‘‘one of the most beautiful, kind-hearted, hard-working and generous people you could ever have the pleasure of knowing.’’

    She had recently graduated from the University of Otago with a degree in surveying.

    She is survived by her young son.

    Fay was described as ‘‘the strongest and most resilient of mothers’’ to her seven children.

    As of yesterday morning, the page had raised more than $4000.

    The page stated that all proceeds would be split evenly between both Charlene’s and Fay’s families, to ‘‘help with the upcoming expenses during this extremely difficult time.’’

    Police said emergency services were called to the crash about 9.15am.

    A St John spokeswoman said that rescue helicopters had flown two critically injured patients to Dunedin Hospital, and a third person with serious injuries was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

    The road reopened about 3.15pm.

    Police had not yet named the driver of the car which collided head-on with the car the victims were traveling in.

    The crash was being investigated, a police spokesman said.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter