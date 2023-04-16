Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland

Burger King Takanini. Photo: Google Maps

A 23-year-old man has been arrested this afternoon after allegedly stabbing two staff members at a business in South Auckland’s Takanini.

The two victims have been rushed to hospital and are being treated for serious injuries, police said in a statement.

Police said the man allegedly stabbed the two people before fleeing the scene. He was found nearby a short time later and taken into custody.

Newshub and 1 News are reporting the two staff were workers at Burger King Takanini. The Herald has approached Burger King for comment on the incident.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said he wanted to acknowledge how alarming and concerning an incident like this was to the public.

"These two people were simply doing their jobs and could not have anticipated coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this.

"We will be supporting them and their families as we move through our investigation and the court process.

"We hope it is reassuring that we have made a quick arrest and will put this person before the courts to be held accountable."

Details of charges will be released once they are confirmed, police said.