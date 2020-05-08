Two Covid-19 cases today, 30 companies asked to return subsidy

There are two new Covid-19 cases today, one of which is a health worker.

The nurse is linked to the St Margaret's rest home in Auckland and is being cared for at North Shore Hospital. She has been in self-isolation, director of public health Caroline McElnay says.

The other confirmed case is a probable case that has since been confirmed.

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1490, an increase of one.

There are no new cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 163 in the region, 136 of which have recovered.

Cases in South Canterbury also remain the same at at 17, with recovered cases now at 14.

Across New Zealand there are 1141 confirmed cases in all and 1347 people with Covid-19 have recovered - 90 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.

There are three people in hospital. None are in ICU.

There are 16 significant clusters, four of which are now closed.

McElnay said people with any symptoms needed to continue to be tested at level 3 as well as throughout level 2, whenever the country moves into that alert level

She said people needed to remember that the country was still in level 3.

"Play it safe. We don't want a second wave," she sad.

It is day 11 of alert level 3, and with the lag time involved in Covid-19 infections, any spread of Covid-19 because of the easing from level 4 to level 3 should start to be reflected in the case numbers.

30 companies asked to return wage subsidy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said about 30 companies had been asked to return the wage subsidy, while others were repaying it voluntarily because they had not lost as much revenue as they had expected.

Five of the six repatriation flights from South Africa had been cancelled, and Robertson said that Qatar had decided not to go through with them. The High Commission in Pretoria were looking at more options to get New Zealanders home.

He said he didn't know why Qatar Airways had cancelled the flights from South Africa.

Robertson said that Taiwan was a "country" that had something to offer the World Health Organisation as an observer at the moment, given its success in quashing Covid-19.

Jobseeker numbers - how does NZ compare to US?

Robertson said the increase in Jobseeker benefits - 40,000 since March 20 - was much smaller per capita compared to the US.

He said since the lockdown 4718 people - a tenfold increase from this time last year - had returned from overseas and were receiving a benefit.

These numbers were a fraction of the 1.6 million workers on Government wage subsidy scheme, he said.

Signs of more activity in level 3 included a 30 per cent increase of vehicle traffic, particularly trucks, as well as higher electricity, Robertson said.

The Budget next week has changed dramatically from what it has looked like at the start of the year, he said.

Robertson said Treasury's scenarios show economic output could be about 75 percent of normal activity at level 3, improving to 85-90 percent at level 2.

"While we can clearly see the benefits of moving down the alert levels, these numbers also pose a warning that we need to keep the amazing work that everyone in NZ has done to stamp out Covid-19," he said.

"We do not want to yoyo between levels, we have to stay the course."

Asked about unemployment once the wage subsidy scheme expired, Robertson said Treasury's forecasts will be included in next week's Budget.

He said more people would go back to work under level 2, but other sectors would continue to face restricted activity and announcements to help those sectors would be coming soon.

"Losing your job causes an enormous amount of distress and we absolutely understand and feel that."

Asked about a phased movement into level 2, Robertson said a mass gathering of 100 people had seen transmission of Covid-19 previously - but it would be up to Cabinet to decide on Monday.

Robertson said international students returning to New Zealand could open up "into next year and beyond", given New Zealand's current success in its elimination path.

"That's not going to be happening anytime soon."

It would be "very unlikely" that they could return by the middle of this year in time for universities' next semesters.

He said Air NZ understood the need for physical distancing on their flights once domestic travel opened up again under level 2.

There will be particular interest in the latest Covid-19 case numbers today because they will start to reflect the impact of alert level 3.

Yesterday there was only one new case, linked to the Matamata cluster, and a record 7323 daily tests were processed.

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether the country is ready to move to level 2, based on the advice of Bloomfield.

It comes as testing for Covid-19 is set to be ramped up with a particular focus on higher risk asymptomatic people such as police, health care workers and people in rest homes.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 8 May 2020 Total Change in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 1,141 2 Number of probable cases 349 -1 Number of confirmed and probable cases 1,490 1 Number of cases currently in hospital 3 1 Number of recovered cases 1,347 15 Number of deaths 21 0

About the data:

Source: This is provisional information taken daily at 9am from a live database, EpiSurv (ESR) and is likely to change as more details are provided about individual cases.

Confirmed cases are people that have had a positive laboratory test. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection.

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms.

Recovered cases are people who had the virus, are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited symptoms for 48 hours, and have been cleared by the health professional responsible for their monitoring.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 8 May 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 8 May 2020 DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 18 160 178 0 Bay of Plenty 0 47 47 0 Canterbury 15 136 12 163 0 Capital and Coast 1 92 2 95 0 Counties Manukau 11 116 127 0 Hawke's Bay 10 34 44 0 Hutt Valley 2 18 20 0 Lakes 0 16 16 0 Mid Central 0 31 31 0 Nelson Marlborough 3 46 49 0 Northland 4 24 28 0 South Canterbury 3 14 17 0 Southern 7 207 2 216 0 Tairāwhiti 0 4 4 0 Taranaki 0 16 16 0 Waikato 19 167 1 187 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 29 198 3 230 1 West Coast 0 4 1 5 0 Whanganui 0 9 9 0 Total 122 1347 21 1490 1

Total cases by DHB in hospital

Source: DHB survey as at 9.00 am, 8 May 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 1 Counties Manukau 1 Waitematā 1 Total 3

Note: No cases are in ICU as at 9:00am 8 May 2020.