Thursday, 29 December 2022

Two dead after highway crash near Blenheim

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Blenheim this evening.

    Police said they were notified of the crash, on State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley, shortly after 6pm.

    Initially police said one person had died and two had been injured, but in an update shortly before 10pm they confirmed a second person had died.

    A third person had been flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

    "The road remains closed and we continue to ask motorists to avoid the area, as there are no diversions in place.

    "The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation."

