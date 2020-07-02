Two dead after overnight crashes

Two people are dead after road accidents near Seddon and Otway. Photo: Michael Cunningham / NZ Herald

Two people have died in separate crashes in the Marlborough and Waikato areas overnight.

The late night accidents both involved single vehicles.

Police said the first accident happened on State Highway 1 at Seddon.

Police were called about 11.05pm to the crash, where a ute had gone off the road.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene this morning and inquiries would be made into the circumstances of the crash.

The second fatal smash happened in Otway, between Tirohia and Te Aroha.

Police were called about 11.45pm to Bowler Rd, where a car had crashed.

One person died at the scene and an injured person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.