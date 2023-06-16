Two dead after schoolbus and car crash near Sefton

Emergency services attend a crash involving a car and a school bus near the Canterbury town of Sefton. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Emergency services have launched a major response to a serious crash between a car and a school bus in rural Canterbury.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was on the scene near Sefton in the Waimakariri District. Two people in the car died at the scene.

Several patients were being treated for their injuries after the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm, a spokesman for St John Ambulance said.

“I was just trying to get home and came across all this,” said one local man.

”It’s bloody awful. You don’t want to see this. Makes you wonder why they don’t make you wear seatbelts on a bus.”

Police cordons cleared people away from the crash site.

Parents of some children involved in the incident had rushed to the scene.

The crash scene is on a rural road, surrounded by farm fields.

The vehicle involved in the crash was under a blue tarpaulin near the smashed bus.

St John sent three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the helicopter, and an operations manager to the intersection of Harleston and Broad Rds.

“There are no reports of injuries to passengers on the school bus,” she said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area by delaying their travel or using an alternative route.

