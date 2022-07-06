Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Two found injured day after crash

    Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash off Palmer Rd in Springs Junction at 9.20am today.  

    A St John spokesperson said they sent one first response unit and two helicopters to the scene.

    One person is in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition, they said.

    State Highway 7 Springs Junction to Reefton is currently closed. A spokesperson for NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey.
     

