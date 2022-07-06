Two found injured day after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash off Palmer Rd in Springs Junction at 9.20am today.
A St John spokesperson said they sent one first response unit and two helicopters to the scene.
One person is in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition, they said.
State Highway 7 Springs Junction to Reefton is currently closed. A spokesperson for NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey.