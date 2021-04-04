Two hospitalised after incident at Queenstown bar

Two people ended up in hospital after an altercation at a Queenstown bar last night.

Police said it was investigating the incident which took place about 9.15pm at The World Bar, on Church St.

Two people were taken to hospital, one with facial injuries and the other with head injuries, police said.

"There were a number of people around who may have witnessed what happened, and captured footage on video or camera."

Police urge anyone with footage to please email it to psz084@police.govt.nz

Anyone who may have seen what happened was also being encouraged to speak with police.

Queenstown erupts into chaos after bars shut at midnight for Easter Sunday. Photo: NZ Herald

Later that evening, further chaos erupted in central Queenstown after the bars closed at midnight last night and hundreds of people poured out onto the street.

NZME photographer George Heard saw what happened and said it got out of control very quickly.

"The bars shut at midnight and so everyone got shoved outside onto the street and there were hundreds of people on Ballarat Street."

It was then that things started to get out of hand, he said.

"People were climbing up trees, I saw someone fall out of a tree. there was a guy by the lamppost and he started shaking it and broke the lamp. After that happened the cops came in and started clearing everyone off.

"It just got really out of hand really fast."

- additional reporting NZ Herald