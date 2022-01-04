Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Two hurt in crash near Springs Junction

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Two people have been injured - one seriously - in a crash near Springs Junction in the upper South Island today.

    Emergency crews were called to State Highway 65 in Maruia after reports that a vehicle had rolled along the highway between Memorial Lane and the Shenandoah Highway.

    The accident happened just after 8.30am.

    Police said one person sustained serious injuries and a second person moderate injuries.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    Diversions have been put in place. Police are telling drivers that these will likely be through Reefton.

    "We thank motorists in advance for the patience."

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter