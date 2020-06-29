There are two new cases of Covid-19 both recently returned from overseas.

Both cases are in managed facilities since they arrived in the country. There are now 22 active cases in New Zealand.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is giving an update on whether there are any new imported cases of Covid-19.

The first case is man in his 50s who arrived from India on the 24 June.

The second case is woman in her 20s from USA who arrived here on 20 June. She is the partner of a person who has already tested positive with the disease.

Yesterday there were four new cases reported in border facilities, with one person in hospital.

One person remains in a stable condition at Auckland City Hospital. There have now been 1078 cases of Covid in New Zealand.

Of those in managed facilities who left without testing 1069 people have been contacted and tested negative.

There are still 367 with whom the Ministry of Health is having trouble getting in touch with. Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made a fresh appeal for these people to get in touch with authorities.

Of the uncontacted travelers, Bloomfield said there was an obligation for them to make contact with Healthline. "We just need to remind everybody, everyone has a role to play. They need to do their part."

But Bloomfield said given the lack of community transmission in recent weeks these people appeared to present a very low risk of spreading disease.

The Covid-19 app to trace movement has now been downloaded more than 584,000 times.

Review of isolation centres

Bloomfield said a team was on the ground in Auckland last week making a full in-depth review of the health care aspects of managed isolation.

He was awaiting the results of this latest review.

Standard surgical masks were now available for those in managed isolation. Those swabbing were expected to wear full personal protection gear.

Given many of those testing positive on the day three in managed isolation suggested people were being infected in their country of origin.

Since June 16 health authorities had caught up on a backlog in testing new arrivals in managed facilities on both day three and 12.

Face masks

All passengers heading to managed isolation should now be wearing face masks after leaving their aircraft, Bloomfield said.

He said he was confident about the isolation process surrounding airline staff flying into New Zealand from overseas. Those who were on US routes, a troubling Covid hotspot, were requested to take two days of self-isolation before they resumed work.

A Ministry of Health staff member had recently flown to the US to check on health protocols.

Bloomfield said at this point widespread use of masks in the community was not necessary.

"There is no doubt that mass masking may play a role if we get community transmission again."

While it was a potentially important tool in breaking community transmission, because we did not have community transmission at the moment there was no need for this action.

"There are other more important things we should be doing at the moment but they're definitely not off the table," said Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said yesterday: "While [this] news that one of our recent cases is in hospital may be concerning to some, it is something the health system in New Zealand has remained prepared for.

I want to reassure the wider community that this person is receiving good treatment from the team at Auckland City Hospital who have previous experience of managing positive cases."