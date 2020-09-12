Two new cases linked to Auckland cluster

There are two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today - both in the community.

Both cases have an epidemiological link to an existing case and they are both associated with the bereavement events sub-cluster that is epidemiologically linked to Auckland's Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group.

One of the cases is a student at Sunnyvale School in Henderson. They were not infectious when they last attended school and Auckland Regional Public Health Service has not identified any close contacts among the school community.

The Ministry of Health said the school remains open and safe for students and staff to attend.

There remain 33 cases in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group and there are now 15 cases in the bereavement events group, which includes the cases whose source of infection was the bereavement events.

The Ministry said 98 percent of the congregation had now been re-tested.

"We want to thank them again for their participation in contributing to our efforts to control the wider Auckland cluster."

There are now 63 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 47 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

Since August 11, the contact tracing team has identified 3647 close contacts of cases, of which 3640 have been contacted and are self-isolating, the ministry said in a statement.

There are three people in hospital with covid-19 – one in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital. Two are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

With today's two new cases and eight additional recovered cases, the total number of active cases is 108. Of those, 38 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 70 are community cases.

The bereavement sub-cluster started when an infectious church member visited a bereaved family while Auckland was in level 3. The infectious person had been identified as a close contact of an infected person and should have been isolating at home.