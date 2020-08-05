Two new Covid-19 cases today

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand today.

It has been 96 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The first case we are reporting today is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 23 from the Philippines via Hong Kong. He had been in managed isolation at the Rydges in Rotorua and tested negative for Covid-19 around day 3 of his stay. He has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility after testing positive around day 12 of his stay in managed isolation.

The second case is a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand on August 1 from the Philippines via Hong Kong. She had been in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium in Auckland, and tested positive around day 3 of her stay.

The total number of active cases in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand is now 24.