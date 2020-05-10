Two new Covid cases as Level 2 decision looms

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

There are just two new cases of Covid-19 - continuing the trend of single-digit cases over the last two weeks ahead of tomorrow's big Cabinet decision on when to move to Level 2.

The Ministry of Health has also revealed there are no new Covid-19 related deaths.

The total amount of Covid-19 cases is 1494, made up of 1144 confirmed and 350 probable.

Both today's cases were confirmed.

One of the confirmed cases today is linked to the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said the individual is not a healthcare worker - they are a household contact of an earlier case linked to St Margaret's.

They have been in self-isolation since that case was notified.

The second is a person who has travelled back from overseas, so is an imported case, the Ministry confirmed.

There are still just two people in hospital across the country.

The people in hospital are in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals - neither are in ICU.

The ministry said 1371 people had reported as having recovered from Covid-19, an increase of 3 on yesterday. This is 92% of all confirmed and probable cases.

There are still 16 significant clusters, four of which are now closed. The number of cases linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship has increased by one, due to the linking of an existing case.

Yesterday laboratories processed 7287 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 190,326.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said "today's two cases remind us that Covid-19 is a tricky virus and it will keep exploiting any opportunity to infiltrate our communities.

"Please, continue to follow the rules for Alert Level 3 and play it safe. Slackening off now only gives COVID-19 unnecessary opportunities to re-establish itself in New Zealand."

The Ministry statement urged New Zealanders to "keep your distance from others when outside your bubble".

"Particularly when you're in recreational or leisure environments such as beaches or parks. Keep working and learning from home. And stay local, travelling only within your region."