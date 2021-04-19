Two new Covid cases in MIQ

The Ministry of Health has revealed two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation. There were no new cases in the community.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border was two, the Ministry said in today's update.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 102. One previously reported case had now recovered and another previously reported case had been reclassified to ‘under investigation.’

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,240.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 48 historical cases, out of a total of 424 cases.

The two cases today traveled from India via United Arab Emirates, one on April 2 and the other on April 5.

They arrived before travel from India was suspended overnight on April 11.