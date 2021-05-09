Sunday, 9 May 2021

Two new Covid cases in MIQ before Sydney flights resume

    There have been two cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation reported today, ahead of the resumption of flights from Sydney. 

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there were no community cases.

    The two new imported cases arrived on Friday from the Philippines and Pakistan and are now at a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in Auckland.

    The ministry said there were 27 active cases and the total number of confirmed cases in this country is now 2286.

    There were three new cases and three historical cases reported in managed isolation yesterday.

    The ministry said flights to and from Sydney would resume at midnight tonight, following two community cases reported earlier in the week, as there was no evidence to suggest "widespread, undetected community transmission".

    "The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low."

    It said 5568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since last Friday have been contacted by health authorities and provided with advice.

     

