Two new imported cases of Covid-19

Photo: Getty Images

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health said today the first imported case arrived on October 7 from Bangladesh, via Brisbane and Doha.

"The person was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton and tested positive as part of routine day 3 testing. Following their positive result, they have now been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility."

The second case arrived on October 9 from London, via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton.

They tested positive as part of routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility, the MoH said.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1518, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.

There is one additional recovered case to report today.

The total number of active cases is 40 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of Covid-19.

Yesterday laboratories processed 5850 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,011,657.

NZ Covid Tracer

There are now 2,306,600 users registered on NZ Covid Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 91,211,909 poster scans, and users have created 3,824,984 manual diary entries.