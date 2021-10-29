Two new unlinked Covid cases in Northland

Queues in Northland for Covid-19 tests after news of a new community case. Photo: RNZ

Two new cases in a south Kaipara household have not yet been linked to the current Northland cluster.

Northland DHB has reported the two new community cases this afternoon.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the two cases are in the same household and do not have any known links to the current Northland cluster. Investigations are under way.

The two new cases will bring the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northland to 10.

The ministry said the pair were tested on Wednesday and have been isolating with public health involvement.

"Investigations are continuing to determine further details around their movements and to identify any locations of interest. A further update on will be provided tomorrow.

"We are encouraging anyone in the area who has symptoms to get a test."

News of the new cases this evening came after today's announcement of 125 new community cases: one in Northland, two in Canterbury, four in Waikato, and the remaining 118 in Auckland.