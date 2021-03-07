Two rescued after trouble in Fiordland river

The pair managed to get themselves to Loch Maree Hut. Photo: DOC

Two people have been found safe and well by rescuers after getting into trouble trying to cross a river in Fiordland Natonal Park.

The New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre received a Personal Locator Beacon distress alert at 11.30am today in the Loch Maree area of Dusky Track in Fiordland.

A Maritime NZ spokeswoman said a Southern Lakes Helicopter was sent and the crew found two people who had been swept apart while crossing the river.

The beacon was activated when one person disappeared in the water, she said.

"However they managed to self-rescue and proceeded to the safety of Loch Maree Hut before the helicopter arrived."

There were no injuries.

The spokeswoman said the incident was a good reminded for people to carry appropriate communications equipment in case you need to call for help.

• More information about rescue beacons is at beacons.org.nz

- ODT Online