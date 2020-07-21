Tyres and cellphones among rubbish pulled from lake

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Meanwhile, about two dozen volunteers trawled along Queenstown Bay collecting litter from the gravel.
Sea Shepherd Queenstown co-ordinator Jen Matiu said a lot less rubbish was found in the commercial boat area this time, but there was still "a lot", including clothing, food wrapping, cans and bottles.
Land volunteers included one family who scoured the entire bay and returned with a big sack full of litter.
Sea Shepherd does beach cleans the first Sunday of every month in Queenstown, from 10am until 2pm, weather dependent, but changed this month’s clean-up to coincide with Sustainable Queenstown’s event, which ran all day yesterday.
It also included a "litter-picking walking bus" along the Frankton Track, from Frankton to Altitude Brewing, and sessions at Nemo Workroom, where participants made their own produce bags to use at supermarkets.