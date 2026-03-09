Uber driver allegedly attacked for not stopping at McD's

File photo

A man heading home after a night out on the town sent his Uber driver to hospital after allegedly attacking him for not stopping at McDonald’s on the way.

The Uber driver required medical treatment for injuries to his face after the man he was driving home to his Edith St, Dundein, address dragged him out of the driver's seat, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The man then rained a series of blows down to his face and shoulder, causing injuries.

Police were called to the scene by the victim at 2.55am on Sunday, and he told police the reason the man assaulted him was because he had refused to stop at McDonald’s during the trip to his home.

Lee said inquiries were continuing to identify and locate the man.

