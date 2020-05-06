Unemployment rises to 4.2% - but worse to come

Many jobs could be lost if a proposal to shut the Shotover Jet goes ahead. Photo: Supplied

The official unemployment rate has risen to 4.2 per cent for the first quarter of the year.

That's below the economist expectations although the number is widely expected to rise sharply to between 8 and 10 per cent by the end of the year.

It showed the economy had been in strong shape heading into the Covid-19 lockdown, Stats NZ said.

"Our surveys captured a robust labour market in the period before New Zealand went into COVID-19 lockdown. The unemployment rate has remained stable at around 4 per cent since late 2018, after trending down since late 2012," labour market and household statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

"The impact of Covid-19 on the labour market, including unemployment, hours actually worked, and underemployment, should be clearer in the June 2020 quarter," Broughton said.

"There was a sharp rise in the number of people receiving Jobseeker benefit support at the end of March and start of April, though this is not the same as the official measure of unemployment."

The rise of the service sector as the main source of new employment in the past two decades has made economies throughout the Asia-Pacific vulnerable to large scale job losses in the pandemic, S&P Global said in a recent report.

Looking at unemployment in the region, S&P Global says small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have created many of these new service sector jobs.

"Firms with fewer than 250 employees account for almost 70 per cent of all jobs in Australia, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand," the report said

SMEs usually had fewer resources to draw on to weather a sudden economic stop.

Access to finance is a perennial challenge for smaller firms and is likely to worsen.

"As revenues collapse, to stay alive, these firms will be forced to cut whatever expenses they can. In many cases, their largest expense will be the wage bill."