Unemployment set to spike near 10%: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo: ODT

The Minister of Finance is sounding a warning New Zealand is unlikely to escape global economic fallout from Covid-19, with unemployment numbers expected to swell close to 10 percent in coming months.

Grant Robertson today told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking yesterday's shock unemployment rate drop to 4 percent in the June was a "good result" but the next three months were expected to see the pendulum swing the other way.

"The economic hit of this crisis is going to be felt most acutely in the September quarter and obviously we'll see that data in a few months' time," said Robertson.

With the Government wage subsidy coming to an end on September 1, Treasury is forecasting unemployment to reach just under 10 percent in the next quarter.

Robertson said that despite the grim forecast New Zealand could be helped by having come out of lockdown quicker than originally expected and the current level of economic activity.

Asked what he thought it would ultimately reach Robertson replied: "I'm certainly working on not getting into double-digit areas.

"The issue we've got though is the rest of the world because while we've got things happening in our economy everybody can see the stories from overseas about things getting worse.

"That will ultimately have an impact on New Zealand so for now it's probably best to look just one quarter at a time and we're looking to keep under 10 percent for that September quarter."

Robertson today urged banks to keep helping customers through this difficult time saying through measures put in place by the Reserve Bank and government stimulus packages there was every reason for them to support viable businesses and households.

"It's important that they see this as a one-in-100-year event, recognise they've got strong support from the Reserve Bank and the Government and get alongside New Zealanders."

He said with the wage subsidy coming to an end in a few weeks' time, he was confident it was not finishing early. Targeted support remained in place with the income relief payment and business loans.

"The kind of package that we've put out amounts to all up around 20 percent of GDP so I feel like we're doing what we need to do alongside the Reserve Bank."

He conceded that come September 2 there could be some tough times ahead.

"It's certainly going to be difficult for some people who do end up losing their jobs when the wage subsidy extension ends but that won't be the case for every single person on the wage subsidy extension."

Many businesses were now operating well and some were even re-employing people they had earlier laid off during lockdown.