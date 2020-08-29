Union aghast at plans to scrap breaks

Judith Collins. Photo: Getty Images

Mandatory meal breaks could be scrapped under a National-led government, but meat workers say the plan is out to lunch.

The New Zealand Meat Workers Union said yesterday it was "horrified" by National’s "men-spirited and backwards proposal to remove breaks, including lunch breaks".

"Working people have fought long and hard for fair breaks and welcomed the return to scheduled breaks under Labour’s amendments to the Employment Relations Act," union national secretary Daryl Carran said.

"National’s proposal to take smoko and lunchtime away from people is absurd and out of touch."

National has pledged to repeal the Government’s changes to the Employment Relations Act and initiate a review of WorkSafe, if elected.

National Party leader Judith Collins said National would create jobs and get the economy moving again.

"The only sustainable way to create new jobs is to reduce barriers, costs and uncertainty for the private sector, and in, particular, small businesses," Ms Collins said.

"National believes in a flexible, productive workplace where workers get a fair deal and businesses are productive," the party’s plan said.

"National supports an approach where employees and employers are trusted to work employment matters out themselves in good faith."