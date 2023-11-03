Unmarked grave found near old psychiatric hospital

The discovery was made at the Truby King reserve. Photo: ODT Files

A grim discovery, thought to be a human bone and patient tag, has been made at the site of a former South Island psychiatric hospital.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were called to Truby King Reserve, near the former Seacliff asylum in Dunedin on Thursday afternoon after two members of the public found what they believe to be an unmarked grave.

The pair found what appeared to be a femur bone and an old patient tag within the grounds.

The bone was seized by police for further examination and enquiries are continuing, Lee said.

