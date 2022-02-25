Unvaccinated students can participate in school activities under phase 3

School students, unvaccinated or not, can now participate in all school activities, Chris Hipkins has announced.

The Covid-19 Response MInister said a week ago Covid was in 1 in 10 schools, it's now in one in five.

Gathering limits will now no longer apply to school activities such as sport when there are un-vaxxed students.

About 40 million face masks are being distributed. Teachers are expected to wear medical masks, but kids can use cloth masks.

There will be back up supplies for children in schools, including smaller size medical grade, he said.

Portable air filters and CO2 monitors are also being dispatched to check ventilation.

More than 700,000 rapid antigen tests can be distributed by the Ministry of Education if schools need them to keep up staffing levels, Hipkins said.

It would only be in extreme circumstances that teachers would go into school under the critical workers scheme, using RATs instead of isolation. Such as if the school couldn't keep running without them.

Hipkins said retailers would also very soon be able to sell RATs.

"Rapid antigen tests are no guarantee, so we would only put someone in the school environment with that level of risk if we really had to."

He said overseas studies showed RAT's could be missing one in five cases.

That was too risky for schools, so schools would first be expected to try to secure relief staff or take other measures to fill in for staff who had household cases of Covid-19.

On sports, Hipkins said they never intended children to be barred from playing sport if they were not vaccinated.

However, some schools were interpreting practices such as kapa haka and other school activities to require a vaccination pass.

He said any school activities would not need a vax pass for students. "We are just clarifying those rules to be crystal clear."

On club sport for children, Hipkins said club sport was treated differently.

It was up to clubs to offer an unvaccinated option for children who weren't vaccinated.

"There's a degree of hesitancy around having unvaccinated people involved in those activities, they are worried other people won't take part if there are unvaccinated people involved."

However, he said when it came to school-arranged activities, children should be able to participate fully in school activities, regardless of whether they were vaccinated.

He said the Prime Minister had signalled restrictions would be eased after the Omicron peak, and so the club sport issue could be resolved at that point.

He said they did want children and teachers on-site as much as possible, but there would be situations where that was not feasible.

Parents would be subject to the same rules meaning unvaccinated parents could take part in school-arranged activities, but if it was out of school the vaccination pass requirements would apply to them.

He said it was possible there would be further advice on boosters for children in the future.

When the technical experts advised giving boosters to children, they were ready to do that.

The country has woken to a new era in its Covid-19 response, with a shift to personal testing and reporting as the virus runs rampant.

There were 6137 new community cases of Covid-19 and one death reported yesterday - an increase of 86 per cent on Wednesday's number and not something New Zealand has not seen on a national scale.

The ministry also announced there were 205 people in hospital - more than double the previous daily record of 93 during the peak of the Delta outbreak last year.

Importantly though there were just two people in intensive care, which experts put down to high overall vaccination and still-rising booster rates.

The rising case numbers, pressures on testing stations and number of people needing to isolate has heralded a shift to phase 3 of the Omicron response today, with reduced self-isolation requirements and a focus on rapid antigen tests (RATs) and self-reporting.

Now, only confirmed cases and household contacts of a confirmed case will need to isolate for 10 days.

A PCR test will also no longer be required to verify a positive RAT result - and RATs will be available across the country from testing sites, GPs, pharmacies and within workplaces. People will be able to self-report their positive results and notify contacts.

RATs will be free to those who require them for testing, and available for purchase for about $8 to $10.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the PCR tests have served us well and had helped us understand the situation, but it was now at the stage where rapid antigen tests are the better option - given the high number of Covid cases in the community.