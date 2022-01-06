Thursday, 6 January 2022

Unvaxxed Covid case in Auckland bar on New Year's Eve

    The Longroom bar in Ponsonby, in Auckland. Photo: Google Maps
    An unvaccinated patron with Covid-19 potentially exposed hundreds of New Year's Eve partygoers to the coronavirus in a busy Auckland bar, RNZ understands.

    The Longroom Nightclub on Ponsonby Rd was named as a location of interest yesterday.

    People who were at the bar from 10pm on 31 December until 12.50am on New Year's morning have been asked to get tested and self-isolate for 10 days. Authorities are labelling the event 'high risk'.

    RNZ understands the case who sparked the alert was not vaccinated, although it is not yet clear whether the case has the Delta or Omicron variant.

    Fully vaccinated close contacts who are not household members of a Covid-19 case are usually only required to isolate for seven days.

    Longroom owner Andrew Roberts said staff who were working on the night have been classified as casual-plus contacts of the case and are therefore able to return to work after a negative day five test.

    Roberts said authorities have provided little information about the positive case, including whether the person was vaccinated.

    A partygoer who is now isolating at home said the bar was scanning vaccine passes.

    On the Longroom Facebook page, the establishment said they were now open after speaking with the Ministry of Health.

    "We would like to reassure all our friends and fans that we have followed the Ministry of Health's advice, and have also taken extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of all our staff and customers," the post said.

    The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

    RNZ

     

     

