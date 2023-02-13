Upper North Island lashed by cyclone

At the Onerahi ramp in Whangārei with about an hour to go till high tide. Photo: Supplied/ Adrienne Chubb

Cyclone Gabrielle has been causing havoc across the top of the North Island overnight, with thousands of homes losing power, schools closing and trains, ferries and flights cancelled in the Auckland region.

But in an about-turn at 6am on Monday, authorities are opening the Auckland Harbour Bridge - with lane and speed restrictions - after authorities earlier said it was likely to be closed all day.

The bridge would be opened and closed throughout the day as conditions allow, with reduced lanes and speed, Auckland Transport said.

Gabrielle is just off the northeast NZ coast, creating waves over 11m high in the Bay of Islands. Electricity lines company Vector said by 7pm on Sunday about 15,000 Auckland customers were without power, on top of almost 8000 cut off in Northland and almost 2000 in Coromandel. “This number will change constantly as we restore homes and businesses but, with the weather due to worsen, we expect further outages overnight and tomorrow.”

Fire and Emergency said had attended more than 180 weather-related callouts in the 12 hours to 5am Monday, ranging from loose roofing to fallen trees, windows blown out, and downed power lines. There are no reports of injuries and on Sunday night, emergency shelters were opened in the city for people who need to leave their homes.

“We are in a fairly sheltered area of Auckland and yet our house is shaking like crazy,” one resident tweeted at 4am. “I guess im not the only one not sleeping, hate to think what it’s like for those more exposed. Stay safe y’all.”

Air New Zealand has cancelled all turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo airports from midday today until midday Tuesday. The airline is also cancelling all domestic jet services in, out and through Auckland Airport today.

Cyclone winds have caused major damage to the Northpower network, much of it from trees falling through lines. Photo: Supplied / Northpower / Facebook

Auckland Transport warned of “significant disruptions” to Auckland’s transport network.

“KiwiRail, the track owner, has suspended all passenger train services in Auckland from 8pm tonight (Sunday) - for Britomart inbound services and 9pm for Britomart outbound services - to at least 3pm on Monday to protect passengers and train crews. “Due to this late notice, rail replacement buses are not available tomorrow other than those already in place on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket. People who need to travel will need to use AT’s regular scheduled bus services.

Auckland Transport will continue working to source some buses for rail replacement services for tomorrow.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle’s full force is expected to batter Auckland and surrounding regions today.

The whole of the North Island was put under a tranche of weather warnings yesterday, with rainfall amounts of up to 450mm possible in the worst-affected areas from last night until Tuesday evening.

Dangerous waves and coastal flooding were likely with wind gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour (km/h), MetService said.

The national forecaster yesterday warned Gabrielle was intensifying and spreading, with the whole North Island in the firing line.

Authorities warned people to stay off of roads, prepare for their communities to be cut off by slips and downed trees, and for widespread power cuts across the upper North Island.

Last night as the Auckland Harbour Bridge remained closed and 25,000 homes across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel were without power, one lines company told customers to be prepared for prolonged outages in the days ahead. “Some properties may be without power for days if damage is severe,” Counties Energy said.

Many schools across Auckland and Northland will remain closed today, based on Ministry of Education advice. The decision has been left to each educational institution and schools were told to communicate closures directly to students and parents.

Aucklanders have been advised to work from home if possible.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins urged people to “take the severe weather warning seriously”.

“Make sure you’re prepared. There is no need for panic buying,” he said yesterday.

A state of emergency was declared for Northland yesterday with gusts of 140km/h recorded at Cape Rēinga.

“These have already caused power outages across Northland and on Waiheke Island and Whangaparaoa. 120km/hr and winds closed the Auckland Bridge as of 3pm today,” MetService’s head of weather communications Lisa Murray said.

“Waves of nearly 11 metres have been recorded at the Bay of Islands at 4pm today,” she said.

“I can’t remember a time when the whole of the North Island was on a wind warning. This is a huge sprawling weather system affecting the country,” Murray said.

In Auckland, the Harbour Bridge remained closed to all traffic yesterday evening. Surface flooding covered several roads in Northland.

“Gabrielle has lost its tropical characteristics but this doesn’t mean it is weaker,” MetService said on Saturday morning.

“It will be a very intense system as it moves closer to our shores in the coming days. Widespread severe weather is forecast with the worst expected on Monday/Tuesday.”

In a social media post yesterday, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said residents should consider evacuating early if they are in flood-prone or isolated areas.

Some Coromandel residents have been given the same advice from local authorities.