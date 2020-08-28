US ambassador skips NZ's managed isolation despite US trip

United States ambassador Scott Brown with his wife Gail Huff-Brown at their Lower Hutt residence. Photo: NZ Herald

The US Ambassador to New Zealand has dodged our country's official quarantine facilities after returning from a trip to the US.

Scott Brown and his wife Gail decided to skip 14 days in managed isolation, instead choosing to self-isolate at their home in Lower Hutt.

The Government cannot force diplomats into managed quarantine facilities due to international immunity rules, despite strongly advising diplomats to do.

Brown recently visited Washington where he met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, the US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, and New Zealand's Ambassador Rosemary Banks.

In a written statement Brown, who has close ties with President Donald Trump, said both he and his wife tested negative before leaving the US and returning to New Zealand.

"We have been very careful about wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines during transit. We were successfully screened by health authorities on arrival in Auckland and again in Wellington.

"Just like everyone else, we will be medically monitored while in isolation and tested again around day 3 and day 12. We will not leave isolation until those tests come back negative."

Brown said both the New Zealand and US governments were aware of his travel plans, and that he was in contact with Mfat and the Ministry of Health to refine rules surrounding his return.

In his written statement, Brown paid tribute to New Zealand officials for how they've handled the Covid-19 response.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, the diplomatic corps here in New Zealand has been working with MFAT and the MOH to refine Covid-related protocols.

"Frankly, New Zealand officials deserve huge kudos for how incredibly thorough they have been working with us to come up with processes that keep Kiwis safe."

He signed off on his statement, writing: "He waka eke noa. We're all in this together."

While New Zealand currently has just 122 confirmed and probable cases, the US continues to see close to 1000 Covid-related deaths each day.

The US has more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and more than 178,000 deaths from Covid-19, one of the highest death tolls in the world.

Brown's term in New Zealand hasn't been smooth sailing after there was a State Department investigation into his conduct at a Peace Corps event in Samoa in July 2017.

An official complaint was made about comments Brown had said when arriving at the event.

It concluded he should be more culturally aware.

Brown was a promising basketball star growing up before embarking on a military career where he rose to the rank of colonel.