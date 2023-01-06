Ute smashes into New World

Emergency services were called to a Wellington supermarket this morning after a ute ploughed into the side of a New World.

The ute crashed into brick wall exterior of the supermarket near Wakefield St and Cambridge Tce about 10.40am on Friday, police said.

An ambulance was at the scene but police say no one was seriously injured in the crash.

A video of the scene showed the front end of the ute inside the wall while the rest of the vehicle was touching the ground.

Bricks and debris could be seen scattered around the area and police have cordoned off the site.

-By Nathan Morton