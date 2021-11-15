Vaccine booster shot rollout begins soon; Waikato to level 2 from Wednesday

Cabinet has agreed to move Waikato to alert level 2 from midnight tomorrow - and the rollout of booster vaccination shots will start from November 29.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcements this afternoon, after Cabinet met to discuss the country's Covid response.

She also said there is a strong view from the Ministry of Health to move to the new Covid protection framework "earlier" than previously outlined, and the Government is seeking expert views on this.

An announcement on Auckland's border will be made on Wednesday.

Ardern said contact tracing will soon be the way to deal with cases, instead of lockdowns.

Ardern said some people have put to the Government the idea of "reverse boundaries", such as putting boundaries in other regions outside Auckland, but she said this would be much more difficult.

Booster shot rollout

Anyone aged 18 and over who got vaccinated more than six months ago will be eligible for a booster shot from November 29.

Ardern said it was a "belts and braces approach" and that boosters topped up immunity back to above the 90 per cent mark.

The booster shots would be free and available for anybody in New Zealand, whether or not they were first vaccinated here or overseas.

Booster shots would be available at vaccination clinics, pharmacies and GPs, and could also be booked through the online Book My Vaccine website.

The first vaccinations in New Zealand were given nine months ago, in February, to border and MIQ workers, health workers and the elderly and immuno-suppressed.

"You don't need to rush to get this done," Ardern said.

Pfizer protection ranges from 85 to 90 percent, she said.

She said the country had enough vaccination supply to cover children being vaccinated and people receiving booster shots.

There were now 144,000 people who had been vaccinated for six months or more and 455,847 would hit that mark by the end of the year.

Many healthcare and border workers would be among that group because most had their first vaccinations more than six months ago.

Efforts would also be made to ensure older people, who were also vaccinated early under the vaccine rollout, had good access to the boosters, but they would not be rationed.

Waikato alert level change

Ardern said today's decision about the Waikato is a "temporary one".

She said the Government is "very keen" to move into the new Covid-19 framework.

"In some ways, the Covid-19 protection framework provides more safety ... than alert level 2," Ardern said.

She said social distancing and masks remain paramount in the area.

Waikato has the second highest rate of testing in the country and the area is around 3000 doses shy of reaching 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health team was clear last week that it was appropriate for Waikato to move down a level, and they felt it was "more simple and more consistent with the rest of the country" to move to alert level 2.

Bloomfield said vaccination plays two important roles - reducing infection and the likelihood to get "very unwell and die" and testing can't do those things.

When asked about her trip to Auckland last week, Ardern said she will look to have formal talks with the hospitality sector on future visits.

Ardern said work is under way to make sure people who don't have New Zealand forms of ID can sign up to the vaccine passport online.