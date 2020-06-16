Vehicles crash after striking black ice

Black ice on the Clutha Valley Rd has caught a couple of drivers off guard causing vehicles to come off the road and down a bank.

A work van came off the road, about 4km outside of Balclutha, and came to rest on its side about 2me down a bank.

An official at the scene said two people were in the van at the time, it was not known if either were injured.

A black ute and a white work van came off the road outside Balclutha this morning. Photo: Richard Davison

A ute also crashed in the same area in a separate incident but appeared not to have any significant damage.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were all at the scene.

The conditions were frosty in Balclutha today.