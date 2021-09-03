Violent extremist behind mall 'terror' attack - Ardern

The man who stabbed six innocent shoppers today in a terrorist attack - before being shot dead by police - was an "Isis-inspired known threat" who was under constant police surveillance, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Police were following the man after he left home and walked into the New Lynn Countdown this afternoon - before he took a knife from a shelf, and carried out the attack.

"This was a violent attack on innocent New Zealanders, it was senseless," said Ardern. "It was undertaken by an individual who was a known threat."

The man was under watch because of his extremist views and sympathies with Isis. "The terrorist is a Sri Lankan national who arrived in 2011," Ardern said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the man was under 24 hour surveillance at the time of the attack and understood there would be questions over whether police should have done more to prevent the attack.

Police were concerned about his ideology, but maintained distance while monitoring the man.

"I am confident that we have done absolutely everything we can within the bounds of the law and operationally to ensure that we could prevent what occurred."

The man was "closely watched by surveillance teams and a tactical team" as he travelled from his home in Glen Eden to Countdown in New Lynn.

He obtained a knife from within the store.

The reality is when you are surveilling someone on a 24 hour basis it is not possible to be immediately next to them," Coster said.

He was a lone actor and there was no ongoing risk to public safety.

Ardern said the attacker was a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in October 2011. He became a person of national security interest in 2016.

Much information about him is covered by court suppression orders, she said.

​"We have utilised every legal and surveillance power available to us to keep people safe from this individual," Ardern said.

There will be multiple inquiries, Ardern said including from the IPCA and the coroner.

"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful it was wrong"

"It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity, but an individual person who is gripped by an ideology that is not supported here by anyone."

Ardern said she intended to wait for the reports to release any information she could.

"He alone carries the responsibility for these acts. Let that be where the judgment falls," Ardern said.

A man was fatally shot by police officers and several shoppers are understood to have suffered life-threatening injuries in horrific scenes at a West Auckland supermarket this afternoon.

Three critical patients, and another in a serious condition, have been taken to Auckland City Hospital. One person in a moderate condition is at Waitākere Hospital, and another in a moderate condition is at Middlemore Hospital.

A brave bystander at the mall helped a wounded woman who had been stabbed in her right hip.

The witness wrapped the injured woman's jumper around her and still had blood on her when she spoke to the Herald.

The witness told the New Zealand Herald the woman ran out of the mall as other shoppers were screaming "he's got a knife".

As people scrambled to evacuate others yelled "he's got a gun" and the injured woman got up and fled the scene.

The witness says the adrenaline was still pumping after the horrific attack.

Auckland City Hospital has multiple operating theatres running to treat the injured - who have suffered chest and neck wounds. Two major abdominal cavity surgeries are under way, the Herald has been told.