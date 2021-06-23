Visited Wellington at the weekend? Get tested

Dr Michael Butchard. Photo: SDHB

South Islanders who were in Wellington last weekend and have since begun to feel ill with Covid-19 symptoms are being urged to arrange a test.

It was revealed this morning that an Australian visitor to the capital over the weekend of June 19 and 20 had tested positive to Covid-19 after their return home.

The visitor spent time in Te Papa while in Wellington, as well as in an inner-city bar on Saturday night.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Michael Butchard said the case was a reminder why everyone needed to remain vigilant about the risks of Covid-19.

"Please stay at home if you have symptoms, and call your GP or 0800 VIRUS19 to arrange a Covid test,'' Dr Butchard said.

"Remember to scan the QR codes for the Covid tracer app, turn on its bluetooth functionality, and remember the basics of good hand hygiene.''

Dr Butchard urged anyone who had been in Wellington over the weekend, and especially those who had been at a confirmed location that the potentially infectious visitor had been to, to get a Covid-19 test and follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website.

"If your Covid-19 tracer app has advised you to get tested, please do so as soon as possible,'' Dr Butchard said.

If you are concerned about any Covid-19 symptoms you are experiencing, contact Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or your GP.

Covid-19 Community Based Testing Centres (CBACs) in Christchurch and Canterbury:

Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).

Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required)

Ashburton Hospital site CBAC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only. (Walk-in/no referral required)

No on-demand or walk-in COVID-19 testing is being carried out at Christchurch Hospital.

Potential exposure sites

Locations of interest New South Wales case

Location name Address Day Time What to do Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington Arrived Wellington International Airport June 19 Arrival 12.05am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Rydges Hotel 75 Featherston Street, Pipitea, Wellington 6011 June 19-21 12am, June 19 to 9:10am, June 21 Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy 204 Lambton Quay, Wellington June 19 10.38am to 11:48am Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Te Papa Tongarewa - general 55 Cable Street, Wellington June 19 3:05pm to 5:45pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen 55 Cable Street, Wellington June 19 4pm to 5:45pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Jack Hackett's Bar 5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St, Wellington June 19 8:45pm to 12 am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Floridita's Restaurant 161 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington 19 June 12.45pm to 4pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Highwater Eatery 54 Cuba Street, Wellington 19 June 5.45pm to 9.30pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Pickle & Pie café 2 Lombard Street, Wellington 20 June 9.45am to 11.37am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Weta Cave shop 1 Weka Street, Miramar, Wellington 20 June 11.10am to 12.30pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Lido café 81 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington 20 June 1pm to 2.45pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Unity Books 57 Willis Street, Wellington Central, Wellington 20 June 1.50pm to 3.05pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Countdown Cable Lane 280/284 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington 20 June 6pm to 7.15pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. One Red Dog 56 Customhouse Quay, Wellington Central 20 June 20 June 7pm to 9pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. ​

Image: NZ Herald

