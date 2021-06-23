Visited Wellington at the weekend? Get tested

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was revealed this morning that an Australian visitor to the capital over the weekend of June 19 and 20 had tested positive to Covid-19 after their return home.
The visitor spent time in Te Papa while in Wellington, as well as in an inner-city bar on Saturday night.
Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Michael Butchard said the case was a reminder why everyone needed to remain vigilant about the risks of Covid-19.
"Please stay at home if you have symptoms, and call your GP or 0800 VIRUS19 to arrange a Covid test,'' Dr Butchard said.
"Remember to scan the QR codes for the Covid tracer app, turn on its bluetooth functionality, and remember the basics of good hand hygiene.''
Dr Butchard urged anyone who had been in Wellington over the weekend, and especially those who had been at a confirmed location that the potentially infectious visitor had been to, to get a Covid-19 test and follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website.
"If your Covid-19 tracer app has advised you to get tested, please do so as soon as possible,'' Dr Butchard said.
If you are concerned about any Covid-19 symptoms you are experiencing, contact Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or your GP.
Covid-19 Community Based Testing Centres (CBACs) in Christchurch and Canterbury:
- Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).
- Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required)
- Ashburton Hospital site CBAC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only. (Walk-in/no referral required)
No on-demand or walk-in COVID-19 testing is being carried out at Christchurch Hospital.
Potential exposure sites
New South Wales case
|Location name
|Address
|Day
|Time
|What to do
|Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington
|Arrived Wellington International Airport
|June 19
|Arrival 12.05am
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Rydges Hotel
|75 Featherston Street, Pipitea, Wellington 6011
|June 19-21
|12am, June 19 to 9:10am, June 21
|Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy
|204 Lambton Quay, Wellington
|June 19
|10.38am to 11:48am
|Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Te Papa Tongarewa - general
|55 Cable Street, Wellington
|June 19
|3:05pm to 5:45pm
|Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen
|55 Cable Street, Wellington
|June 19
|4pm to 5:45pm
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Jack Hackett's Bar
|5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St, Wellington
|June 19
|8:45pm to 12 am
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Floridita's Restaurant
|161 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington
|19 June
|12.45pm to 4pm
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Highwater Eatery
|54 Cuba Street, Wellington
|19 June
|5.45pm to 9.30pm
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Pickle & Pie café
|2 Lombard Street, Wellington
|20 June
|9.45am to 11.37am
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|The Weta Cave shop
|1 Weka Street, Miramar, Wellington
|20 June
|11.10am to 12.30pm
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|The Lido café
|81 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington
|20 June
|1pm to 2.45pm
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Unity Books
|57 Willis Street, Wellington Central, Wellington
|20 June
|1.50pm to 3.05pm
|Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|Countdown Cable Lane
|280/284 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington
|20 June
|6pm to 7.15pm
|Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
|One Red Dog
|56 Customhouse Quay, Wellington Central 20 June
|20 June
|7pm to 9pm
|Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.