Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Visited Wellington at the weekend? Get tested

    Dr Michael Butchard. Photo: SDHB
    South Islanders who were in Wellington last weekend and have since begun to feel ill with Covid-19 symptoms are being urged to arrange a test.

    It was revealed this morning that an Australian visitor to the capital over the weekend of June 19 and 20 had tested positive to Covid-19 after their return home.

    The visitor spent time in Te Papa while in Wellington, as well as in an inner-city bar on Saturday night.

    Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Michael Butchard said the case was a reminder why everyone needed to remain vigilant about the risks of Covid-19.

    "Please stay at home if you have symptoms, and call your GP or 0800 VIRUS19 to arrange a Covid test,'' Dr Butchard said.

    "Remember to scan the QR codes for the Covid tracer app, turn on its bluetooth functionality, and remember the basics of good hand hygiene.''

    Dr Butchard urged anyone who had been in Wellington over the weekend, and especially those who had been at a confirmed location that the potentially infectious visitor had been to, to get a Covid-19 test and follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website.

    "If your Covid-19 tracer app has advised you to get tested, please do so as soon as possible,'' Dr Butchard said.

    If you are concerned about any Covid-19 symptoms you are experiencing, contact Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or your GP.

    Covid-19 Community Based Testing Centres (CBACs) in Christchurch and Canterbury:

    • Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).
    • Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required)
    • Ashburton Hospital site CBAC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only. (Walk-in/no referral required)

    No on-demand or walk-in COVID-19 testing is being carried out at Christchurch Hospital.

    Potential exposure sites 

    Location nameAddressDayTimeWhat to do
    Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to WellingtonArrived Wellington International AirportJune 19Arrival 12.05amIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Rydges Hotel75 Featherston Street, Pipitea, Wellington 6011June 19-2112am, June 19 to 9:10am, June 21Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy204 Lambton Quay, WellingtonJune 1910.38am to 11:48amStay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Te Papa Tongarewa - general55 Cable Street, WellingtonJune 193:05pm to 5:45pmStay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen55 Cable Street, WellingtonJune 194pm to 5:45pmIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Jack Hackett's Bar5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St, WellingtonJune 198:45pm to 12 amIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Floridita's Restaurant161 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington19 June12.45pm to 4pmIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Highwater Eatery54 Cuba Street, Wellington19 June5.45pm to 9.30pmIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Pickle & Pie café2 Lombard Street, Wellington20 June9.45am to 11.37amIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    The Weta Cave shop1 Weka Street, Miramar, Wellington20 June11.10am to 12.30pmIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    The Lido café81 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington20 June1pm to 2.45pmIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Unity Books57 Willis Street, Wellington Central, Wellington20 June1.50pm to 3.05pmStay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    Countdown Cable Lane280/284 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington20 June6pm to 7.15pmStay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
    One Red Dog56 Customhouse Quay, Wellington Central 20 June20 June7pm to 9pmIsolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

    Image: NZ Herald
    mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz

     

