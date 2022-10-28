Visitors coming back to NZ

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says more than 10,000 working holiday visa-holders have arrived in New Zealand, while about 145,250 overseas tourists arrived in the country in the four weeks to this Wednesday.

Mr Nash, who is in Queenstown this afternoon having his first meeting with new mayor Glyn Lewers, said he recognised the increase in visitors would put additional pressure on tourism and hospitality workers to deliver a ‘‘world-class experience’’, but pointed to the Government’s $2 million ‘Go with Tourism’ announcement in September as a mechanism to address labour supply issues.

Through that, career expos would be organised and secondary-school education programmes introduced across New Zealand to promote careers in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Mr Nash said the numbers were all pointing to a strong summer season. International card spend between August 29 and September 25 was at 88% of pre-Covid-19 levels, while the economic boost from the cruise season, the first welcomed to the south was Celebrity Eclipse this week, was expected to be between $350 million and $510 million.

August was the first month in almost two-and-a-half years where a holiday was the most popular reason for travel by overseas visitors. Photo: Getty Images

More than 40 cruise ships are expected to arrive in New Zealand over the season, bringing up to 200,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, about 19% of bookings for the Great Walks were being made by international visitors - places on the Milford Track were booked up in three minutes when released earlier this year.

‘‘The numbers are showing that the demand for New Zealand is still there from international tourists,’’ he said.

August was the first month in almost two-and-a-half years where a holiday was the most popular reason for travel by overseas visitors, replacing ‘visiting friends and relatives’, which had dominated the reason for travel since April 2020.

‘‘It’s been a tough time for our tourism sector throughout the pandemic, but I’ve said repeatedly that the commitment and dedication of the incredible people in the sector means we will come out of these past two years stronger and ready to embrace a forward-thinking, sustainable tourism sector,’’ Mr Nash said.

‘‘New Zealand has the opportunity and the capability to become the most innovative and future-focused tourism destination in the world.

‘‘I’m really excited about what this summer will bring.’’

