Waikato restrictions ease tomorrow, Auckland next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced an easing of restrictions from tomorrow in Waikato and next week in Auckland.

Ardern said Waikato would move a step down while remaining in level 3, which meant opening up shops and public places with physical distancing and increasing limits for outside gatherings to 25 from 11.59pm tomorrow.

Ardern indicated Auckland would follow Waikato from Tuesday next week.

Ardern has been joined by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield for the 4pm announcement, revealing Cabinet's alert-level decisions for Auckland and Waikato. Both regions are in alert level 3.

Ardern started by saying daily case numbers did not give a full picture of how New Zealand was doing with its fight against Covid-19. Cases would continue to climb, but the level of vaccinated people would limit the number of cases ending up in hospital.

Bloomfield highlighted the importance of New Zealand reaching the milestones of 75% of the eligible population having received two doses of the vaccine and Auckland reaching 80%.

It was expected the whole of New Zealand would cross the 80% threshold next week.

While case numbers had climbed, hospitalisations had not climbed at the same rate. It was of concern the proportion of Māori new cases had climbed, he said.

It comes as Auckland enters its 12th week in lockdown in a bid to contain the Delta outbreak that began in August and has now reached 3510 cases.

There were 162 new cases reported on Monday - a new daily record.

There was one new case in Northland, bringing the total number of cases for the region to 13. All of the cases were isolating at home with public health oversight.

Of the other new cases, 156 are in Auckland and five in Waikato.

Meanwhile, 53 people are in hospital, and three in ICU.

These numbers have remained relatively steady since the outbreak began despite a dramatic rise in daily case numbers, indicating a drop in the hospitalisation rate.

This has accompanied an increasing proportion of those infected being vaccinated.

As of today just over 75 per cent of the eligible population - aged over 12 - have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and just over 88 per cent received at least one dose.

Of those infected in this outbreak, the proportion without a single dose has dropped from 82 per cent on September 9 to 72 per cent.

Meanwhile, the hospitalisation rate has dropped from 9.7 per cent to 7.4 per cent over the same period.

Ardern revealed this morning that current modelling showed there could be a peak of up to 200 community cases per day this month.

That modelling was part of the focus for ministers meeting today around any changes to alert levels.

Ardern told Three's AM Show this morning that she would be sharing that updated modelling expectation at the post-Cabinet press conference.

She declined to discuss what Cabinet would decide later today on Waikato and Auckland's alert levels - the latter currently in an alert level 3 phase one situation.

Despite that expected jump in community cases, Ardern said modellers believe this month would start to show the impact of vaccinations.

She did, however, say there was a sense of caution about really seeing what the impacts a double-vaccinated population of 80 per cent plus would have on case numbers.

Prior to moving to the traffic light system, Cabinet would still be looking at the "step downs" before hitting the 90 per cent vaccination target. The next step was around when retail stores would open up.

"Essentially, those are the considerations for us - do we believe what's happening now is predictable."

At the moment, case numbers were travelling fairly predictably, but they had to be careful because they didn't want to make a "mis-step" before hitting the peak. In terms of reaching the 90 per cent vaccination target, things were tracking really well in Auckland, she said.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy told TVNZ's Breakfast show that we had another "couple of weeks" of community case numbers rising.

"It is quite concerning," he said.

If the case numbers got up to 200 to 300 cases a day, that would put a lot of strain on the health system in Auckland.

On any potential drop down the alert levels, Hendy said that should not happen - and even said that a circuit breaker at this stage could really bring the number of unlinked community cases down.

"I don't think we can relax ... until we start to see those numbers drop."