Walk to remember death of three-year-old

Paul Jones (left) is supported by Paul Bridgman and others who took part in a walk to the Gore District Council’s oxidation pond where his son Lachlan was found dead in 2019. PHOTO: FIONA ELLIS

People gathered at Salford St yesterday for a walk to keep the memory of Lachlan Jones alive.

Today would have been the Gore boy’s sixth birthday.

Police found the then 3-year-old dead in a council wastewater oxidation pond in Grassland Rd in January 2019.

Gore resident Paul Bridgman organised the walk to support Lachlan’s family.

The route was around 1.2km.

It followed a route from near his mother’s house, from where he disappeared on the evening of January 29, to the pond where his body was found.

"It’s just so people can see how that little boy left ... and ended up drowned," Mr Bridgman said.

For Lachlan’s father Paul Jones, walking the route brought back memories.

Police originally concluded Lachlan had wandered off and his death was a tragic accident.

However, he doubted his son had walked so far so late with a full nappy and bare feet.

"The more I walk, the more unlikely it seems."

Police had reopened the case and interviewed him five or six times, he said.

"It’s moving forward positively."

Nearby the location where his son’s body was found, he spoke to the crowd, thanking them for taking part.

"It would have been Lachie’s birthday tomorrow and I’m sure he would appreciate everyone coming.

"I hope this will get it out in public again."

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz