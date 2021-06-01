Wanaka paraglider faces charges over alleged unauthorised flights

A Wanaka man has been charged after allegedly offering tourists tandem paragliding flights he was not authorised to provide.

The 31-year-old paraglider pilot was charged with operating a paraglider for reward without the appropriate certificate and for using a paraglider without a current warrant of fitness.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched the investigation in November last year after concerns were raised about the pilot.

CAA deputy chief executive Dean Winter said the commercial adventure aviation sector had developed a strong safety record and it was important that it was maintained.

‘‘By bringing these charges the Civil Aviation Authority is working to protect tourists who rightly expect an exciting but safe adventure flight,’’ he said.

‘‘Taking this prosecution also helps maintain a level playing field for the hard-working adventure aviation operators who do the right thing.’’