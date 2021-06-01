Tuesday, 1 June 2021

2.25 pm

Wanaka paraglider faces charges over alleged unauthorised flights

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A Wanaka man has been charged after allegedly offering tourists tandem paragliding flights he was not authorised to provide.

    The 31-year-old paraglider pilot was charged with operating a paraglider for reward without the appropriate certificate and for using a paraglider without a current warrant of fitness.

    The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched the investigation in November last year after concerns were raised about the pilot.

    CAA deputy chief executive Dean Winter said the commercial adventure aviation sector had developed a strong safety record and it was important that it was maintained.

    ‘‘By bringing these charges the Civil Aviation Authority is working to protect tourists who rightly expect an exciting but safe adventure flight,’’ he said.

    ‘‘Taking this prosecution also helps maintain a level playing field for the hard-working adventure aviation operators who do the right thing.’’ 

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter