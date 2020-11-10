Warning not to approach gang member

Police are warning members of the public not to approach 27-year-old Mongrel Mob member John-Boy Rakete. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

A Dunedin gang member, whose callous assault led to the death of his victim, is on the loose and may have got as far as Auckland, police say.

John-Boy Rakete (27) was released from prison on September 10 after serving two years two months’ behind bars on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Nigel Landreth with reckless disregard.

The Parole Board imposed a range of release conditions which would run for six months — an attempt to mitigate the risk of Rakete reoffending.

As part of that, the Mongrel Mob member had to submit to electronic monitoring.

A Corrections spokeswoman confirmed that he removed his bracelet on Sunday morning and police, as well as those on the victim notification register, were advised immediately.

Police posted a photo of Rakete on Facebook yesterday, requesting help in tracking him down.

“As of yesterday morning he was known to be in South Dunedin, however police believe he may now be in Auckland,” the post said.

Rakete should not be approach, police warned.

On July 7, 2018 Mr Landreth arrived at the Hillside Rd petrol station to buy energy drinks on the way to a party.

Rakete arrived shortly after, wearing his gang patch, driving a BMW.

The pair exchanged words and the defendant hit his victim.

Security cameras set up to film the forecourt were blocked by a vehicle but witnesses told police of how the aftermath unfolded.

A truck driver and former nurse tended to Mr Landreth as he lay on the concrete with blood pouring from his ears.

She asked Rakete whether he was responsible.

The man told the nurse who was trying to help to stay out of it and added: “he should’ve shut his f...... mouth.”

As Mr Landreth convulsed and gasped for air, Rakete poured a soft drink over him, the court heard at sentencing.

The victim succumbed to his injuries 14 months later.

Because he died more than a year and a day from the time of the crime, legislation — since been repealed — dictated Rakete could not be charged with murder or manslaughter.

Those with information as to Rakete’s whereabouts were urged to call police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555-111.

“We take all instances of non-compliance extremely seriously, and hold offenders to account ... penalties may include formal prosecution, which can result in imprisonment,” a Corrections spokeswoman said.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz



