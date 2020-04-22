Watch: Another Covid-19 death from Christchurch rest home cluster

There has been another Covid-19-related death from Christchurch's Rosewood rest home cluster today.

The new death takes New Zealand's total toll to 14. She was a woman in her 80s from the rest home where seven others have died. She had been relocated to Burwood Hospital earlier this month.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area has risen by one in the last 24 hours and now stands at 155.

There are 88 people in Canterbury who have recovered.

The nationwide total of confirmed and probable cases has risen by six to 1451, but 1036 people have now recovered, an increase of 30 compared to yesterday.

There are 11 people in hospital, with two in ICU across the country.

There are 16 cases in the South Canterbury area.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said every person New Zealand loses to Covid-19 is a tragedy.

He gave a Covid-19 update this afternoon with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern said three of the six cases today were connected to overseas travelers.

Those returning to New Zealand will continue having to be quarantined when they return.

There are 2403 people who have returned home and are in quarantine in hotels.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 22 April 2020 Total Change in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 1,113 6 Number of probable cases 338 0 Number of confirmed and probable cases 1,451 6 Number of cases currently in hospital 11 -1 Number of recovered cases 1,036 30 Number of deaths 14 1

Notes:

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection. Recovered cases are people who had the virus, are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited symptoms for 48 hours, and have been cleared by the health professional responsible for their monitoring. The number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the last 24 hours includes cases which were entered on an earlier date as 'under investigation' or 'suspected' whose status has now been changed to confirmed or probable.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 22 April 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 22 April 2020 DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 39 148 187 1 Bay of Plenty 14 33 47 0 Canterbury 59 88 8 155 1 Capital and Coast 29 64 2 95 0 Counties Manukau 22 92 114 3 Hawke's Bay 16 26 42 1 Hutt Valley 5 15 20 0 Lakes 4 12 16 0 Mid Central 2 29 31 0 Nelson Marlborough 5 43 48 0 Northland 13 14 27 0 South Canterbury 9 7 16 0 Southern 31 184 1 216 0 Tairawhiti 3 1 4 0 Taranaki 2 12 14 0 Waikato 77 107 1 185 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitemata 69 142 1 212 0 West Coast 0 4 1 5 0 Whanganui 2 7 9 0 Total 401 1036 14 1451 6

Total cases in hospital by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 22 April 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 4 Bay of Plenty 1 Counties Manukau (Middlemore) 2 South Canterbury 1 Southern 1 Waikato 1 Waitematā 1 Total 11

Note: Two of the 11 in hospital are in ICU as at 8.30 am 22 April 2020.

The above count excludes the five patients in Waitakere Hospital who have been moved from their aged residential care facility due to staffing issues.

Moving to level 3

Bloomfield said a new order means some businesses will be able to work over the coming days to prepare for level 3, if they can do so safely.

Ardern said she expected 400,000 people to return to work next week. "Safety is paramount" in moving to level 3.

She said getting transport infrastructure projects back on track is a focus for the Government.

State Highway maintenance will also resume under level 3, she said.

Ardern provided a reminder to people that although the country is going into level 3 on Monday, New Zealand will still be in level 4 over the long Anzac weekend.

Police told her that 99.99 per cent of people are obeying the rules but there had been 4128 breaches, 430 prosecutions and 115 youth referrals.

She urged Kiwis to stay home this weekend.

"While we are looking forward to things we can do under level 3, we most not risk the gains that we have made."

"Each and every one of these people breaching the rules risks undoing the work of others."

Over Easter, police were out in force stopping people who were outside their bubbles.

It is expected to be a similar situation this weekend.

Ardern thanked all cleaners around the country.

She said they have been essential in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Random testing

There are still 16 clusters of Covid-19 around the country.

Yesterday there were 5289 tests - a record high. There have been more than 94,000 tests.

Bloomfield said there is wider testing across New Zealand, with a specific focus on Maori and Pasifika.

There will be more testing of selective groups across the country, he said. That means more random testing.

Vaccines

Ardern disagreed with assertions that the Government has not been good enough when it comes to the rollout of flue vaccinations.

She said older New Zealander have been prioritised.

"We moved early, we got more vaccines."

Ardern said she is not trivialising the opinions of frontline workers, who have had concerns with the rollout of flu vaccines.

Bloomfield said Pharmac has moved to secure 400,000 flu vaccines ahead of Covid-19.

He said the Ministry of Health has done more work than usual when it comes to the flu vaccines.

He said Kiwis can "rest assured" that the Government is already working actively on how the Government will distribute a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Asked if GPs need more funding, Ardern said the Government has already provided money for those in this sector.

She added GPs are eligible for the wage subsidy.

Asked for her reaction to reports that front line health staff have been bullied for asking for more PPE equipment, Ardern said it was not acceptable.

She said the Government wants front line workers to have access to as much PPE equipment as they need.

"We do not have an issue with the stock of PPE."

Every time an issue was raised, the Government followed up.

"Please keep giving us those examples so we can flush them out.

"We have a health system where workers should speak freely about concerns they have."

Airline staff

Bloomfield said there are stringent guidelines in place for airline staff still flying internationally that are keeping air trade still going.

The guidelines would limit the chance of Covid-19 coming back into the country.

Canadian shooting

Arden said she reached out to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express New Zealand's sympathies after a mass shooting on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing 17 people, including a policewoman. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

The man was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it seem like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

He was arrested by the RCMP in a service station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax. Police later announced that he had died.

"This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.