Watch live: Auckland to stay at level 3, rest of country at level 2

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will stay in level 3 for another 12 days and the rest of New Zealand will remain at level 2 for the same period.

That would mean the current settings will be in place for 14 days - or one full incubation period.

The current settings will remain until 11.59pm on August 26, but Cabinet will review the settings on August 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has just announced.

"There is nothing to suggest we need to move to a level 4 lockdown at this stage."

Ardern said the move was in keeping with New Zealand's "precautionary approach". To support businesses Cabinet had made an "in principle" decision to extend the wage subsidy nationwide.

Ardern said it had been 53 hours since Auckland was in level 3, while the rest of NZ was in level 2.

She said the aim was to restore level 1 freedoms as quickly as possible.

There are 29 cases linked to the cluster in Auckland, and one more case likely linked to the cluster.

More than 30,000 tests have taken place, and 38 people are in quarantine as a precuation.

She said the outbreak has been detected "relatively early".

The earliest case in the cluster was a worker at the Americold Coolstore in Mt Wellington who became sick on July 31.

Ardern and her colleagues have been locked in a Cabinet meeting since 3pm, poring over Covid-19 data in order to come to a decision.

Ardern has been joined by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield at this evening's briefing.

The PM has said she will announce the next steps for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand at 5.30pm.

Cabinet was to get more-up-to-date data this afternoon on the overall situation.

Ardern will be joined by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield at this evening's briefing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are set to reveal the next steps for New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

An important piece of the puzzle will be today's new Covid-19 numbers.

Ardern said on Tuesday night the Auckland lockdown would last until midnight tonight unless it was decided it needed to be extended.

This was after the discovery of four new cases of community transmission – all from the same family – in Auckland.

The rest of New Zealand was moved into level 2.

There are 30 active cases connected to the recent outbreak. Two new confirmed cases are in Tokoroa, the rest in Auckland.

Members of the cluster have travelled to Rotorua, Taupo and Morrinsville.

Bloomfield said today there were 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community – 12 confirmed and one probable.

All the cases announced today were "clearly linked" to the existing Auckland cluster.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said this was "good news".

Thirty-eight people linked to the cluster have moved into quarantine facilities.