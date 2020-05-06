Watch live: Bloomfield and health experts grilled by MPs

The Epidemic Response Committee will today focus on the health impacts of Covid-19, and will hear from experts in various parts of the health sector.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is among those appearing before the committee to field questions from MPs this morning.

This comes as New Zealand has had two days of no new Covid-19 cases in a row.

Although Bloomfield said there was cause for celebration, he was also warning people to remain vigilant.

"Having zero new cases of Covid-19 to report for a second day in a row is very encouraging and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts," Bloomfield said yesterday.

"[But] We need to stay the course and not squander what we have achieved."

Bloomfield is expected to be questioned on the likelihood of coming out of alert level 3 early.

National leader Simon Bridges – who's also the chair of the Epidemic Response Committee – has been putting pressure on the Government to move into level 2 as soon as possible.

"I certainly am impatient for [Level 2]," he said earlier this week.

The Cancer Society, the Funeral Directors of New Zealand and Hospice New Zealand will also be appearing before the committee this morning.

"Even with Parliament resuming last week, the Epidemic Response Committee still has an important role to play," Bridges said.

"With one week until Cabinet decides whether New Zealand can move out of restrictive lockdown measures, it's crucial we have the opportunity to ask questions and put the spotlight on relevant issues."

Order of appearance at the Epidemic Response Committee

• Cancer Society, Dr Chris Jackson, (10am – 10.20am)

• Funeral Directors of New Zealand, David Moger, (10.20am – 10.40am)

• Hospice New Zealand, Mary Shumacher, (10.40am – 11am)

• Rebekah (Surname Withheld) (11am – 11.15am)

• Jennifer (Surname Withheld) (11.15am – 11.30am)

• Dr Ashley Bloomfield (11.30am – 12pm)