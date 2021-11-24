Watch live: Today's Covid cases, future of MIQ system

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give further updates on the Covid response today as the country prepares to enter the new traffic light system on December 3.

Hipkins is also expected to set out plans for the future of MIQ and international travel, as well as more details on the traffic lights system.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more guidance on the traffic lights system was due this week, including advice specific to sectors such as retail, schools and sporting events.

Hipkins and Bloomfield will host a press conference from the Beehive at 1pm, which you can watch live here.

From tomorrow, hairdressers in Auckland can reopen using appointments to trial the new vaccination certificate system.

All staff must be vaccinated, and they can only accept vaccinated customers.

Parliament is sitting in urgency to rush through the law changes needed to allow businesses to implement the vaccines certificate system.

That law change includes allowing businesses to require staff to get vaccinated if they work in roles where they interact with the public.

Workplaces considered high-risk include hospitality, events, gatherings, close contact businesses and gyms - mandates are expected to cover about 40 percent of the workforce overall.

Ministers have also signalled that more details on the easing of international borders and MIQ requirements are expected soon. Hipkins and the PM have dampened down any expectation of changes ahead of Christmas, saying easing will be done in progressive steps from the first three months of next year.

Hipkins told RNZ yesterday that while the transtasman bubble was not likely to resume in the same form as before, he would expect to see a lot more travel between the two countries from next year.

On Monday, Ardern announced the country would move to the traffic light system on December 3.

Auckland will start off at the most restricted "red" setting, because of the ongoing community outbreak. The settings for most other regions will not be announced until November 29, when Cabinet reviews vaccination rates.

Ardern has promised Cabinet would be "pragmatic" if a region's rates of fully vaccinated people were getting close to the 90 per cent mark but it was likely lower vaccinated regions, especially if they were also summer hotspots, would be at red.

Details on what it will take for Auckland to move from red to orange were not likely this week.

Hipkins told RNZ that the Government would look at case numbers, rate of hospitalisation, contact tracing capability, and the nature of communities the cases are in.

More details will be revealed next week.