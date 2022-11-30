Watch: Nelson near-miss caught on camera

Police have shared footage of a horrifying near-miss near Nelson after a speeding car crossed the centre line and narrowly avoided smashing into an oncoming vehicle.

The video, posted to Nelson Police’s social media pages, shows a BMW accelerating around a right-hand corner while driving along the Moutere Highway on Sunday.

The BMW can be seen recklessly cutting the corner and crossing the centre line into the wrong lane.

The oncoming car is seen veering to the left to avoid a horror collision which police have said would "almost certainly" have resulted in a fatality.

Senior Constable Matt Harris said the actions of the BMW’s driver were "idiotic" and “reckless” and called on members of the public to help provide any information on the vehicle and driver.

A BMW was seen cutting a corner directly into oncoming traffic in a horrifying near-miss. Photo: Nelson Police

The car was last seen travelling towards Upper Moutere and turning on to George Harvey Rd.

“This was very nearly a devastating high-speed head-on crash that would have almost certainly ended in fatality had it occurred,” Snr Const Harris said.

Snr Const Harris said he was the officer who captured the incident on camera.

He said an attempt was made to catch up with the offender in the BMW but due to the speed of the car it wasn’t safe to continue the chase.

Police are wanting to hear from the driver of the oncoming vehicle in the hopes of securing more information as they continue to investigate.